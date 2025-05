“Por protocolo de la realeza”: revelan la regla que jamás puede romper la princesa Leonor

Princesa Leonor

CADIZ, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: Crown Princess Leonor of Spain arrives at the port of Cadiz to embark on board the training ship 'Juan Sebastian De Elcano on January 08, 2025 in Cadiz, Spain. Princess Leonor will take part in this training cruise as part of her military education, starting on January 11, 2025 and finishing in July in New York. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)