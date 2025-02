“Lo más seguro...”: Mhoni Vidente lanza alarmante predicción sobre el papa Francisco

Papa Francisco

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JANUARY 29: (EDITOR NOTE: STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO MERCHANDISING). Pope Francis holds his homily during the weekly General Audience at Paul VI Hall on January 29, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis made an appeal during the General Audience for peace in DR Congo as rebels overrun Goma. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

(Vatican Pool/Getty Images)