La amenaza del hijo de William y Kate Middleton a sus compañeros que ha indignado

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Party At The Palace

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)