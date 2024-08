“Un vis a vis con la muerte”: Las palabras de Kate Middleton que han sorprendido sobre su lucha contra el cáncer

The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 12, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place two days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Bruce Adams-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)