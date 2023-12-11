‘Barbie’ y ‘Oppenheimer’ dominan lista de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2024

Previo a la entrega de los premios Óscar, los Globos de Oro son los más relevantes en la industria cinematográfica y del entretenimiento, y este 7 de enero del 2024 se realizará la ceremonia con presencia de las personalidades más importantes de Hollywood. Por lo que este 11 de diciembre, los presentadores Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ y Wilmer Valderrama dieron a conocer la lista de nominados de la 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro.
Conoce a los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Charles Melton — “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Mejor guión cinematográfico
- “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
- “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- “Past Lives” — Celine Song
- “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Mejor director de cine
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
- “Beef” (Netflix)
- “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
- “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
- “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
- “Fargo” (FX)
Mejor actriz serie en categoría comedia - musical
- Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”
- Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
- Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
- Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Elle Fanning – “The Great”
Mejor actriz película en categoría comedia - musical
- Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
- Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
- Natalie Portman – “May December”
- Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
- Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
- Emma Stone – “Poor Things”
Mejor Banda Sonora cine
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Zone of Interest
- Spider-Man: across the spider-verse
- Killers of the flower mooon (Los asesinos de la luna)
Mejor actor - Serie TV drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor película extranjera
- Anatomy of a fall - Francia
- Fallen Leaves - Finlandia
- Io Capitano - Italia
- Past Lives - USA
- La sociedad de la nieve - España
- The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido / USA
Mejor película de Drama
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
Mejor película de musical o comedia
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “May December” (Netflix)
- “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor actriz
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Mejor actor categoría musical o comedia
- Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
- Matt Damon — “Air”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Mejor serie
- “1923″ (Paramount+)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- “Succession” (HBO)
Mejor serie comedia o musical
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Barry” (HBO)
Mejor actor de reparto de serie
- Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
- Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
- James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
- Alan Ruck — “Succession”
- Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Mejor interpretación de una actriz, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple — “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong — “Beef”
Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Harriet Sloane — “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Patti Yasutake — “Beef”
- Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”
- Allison Williams — “Fellow Travelers”
- Carla Gugino — “Fall of the House of Usher”
Mejor canción original
- “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Mejor película de animación
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Suzume”
- “Wish”
Mejor interpretación en comedia stand-up o televisión
- Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
- Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
- Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
- Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
- Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
- Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Mejor interpretación de un actor, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Matt Bomer - “Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin - “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- Jon Hamm - “Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson - “White House Plumbers”
- David Oyelowo - “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Steven Yeun - “Beef”
Mejor actor de comedia o serie en televisión
- Bill Hader - “Barry”
- Steve Martin - “Only Murders In The Building”
- Jason Segel - “Shrinking”
- Martin Short - “Only Murders In The Building”
- Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear”