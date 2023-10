Jada Pinkett ocultó su separación con Will Smith por 7 años: ¿por qué engañaron a todos?

In an exclusive clip from an upcoming NBC News primetime special with #HodaKotb — which will air on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC — #JadaPinkettSmith confirms to Hoda that there’s more to her marriage than she has previously shared. According to Pinkett Smith, she and #WillSmith have been separated and have lived “completely separate lives” since 2016, nearly 20 years after they married in 1997. Link in bio for more. #TodayShow