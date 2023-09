Kate Middleton copió peinado de Meghan, y dejó expuesto el racismo de la prensa

Spot the difference 🫠 As always, it’s not about someone “owning” a style - it’s the double standards that are the issue. thanks to @lady audaci-TEA who inspired a lot of additional thinking on this topic ✨ #meghanmarkle #katemiddleton #royaltea #royalstyle #royaldrama #doublestandards #royaldrama #royalgossip #royals #royalnews #royalfamily #britishroyals