Estás viendo:

El pantalón "paper bag" de cuero marrón de Meghan Markle perfecto para el otoño

El pantalón "paper bag" de cuero marrón de Meghan Markle perfecto para el otoño

La actriz se asegura de siempre llevar la moda de la temporada.

Por Adriana González

Si de algo estamos seguros es que Meghan Markle siempre está a la moda en cualquier temporada y otoño no es la excepción. En especial ahora que tiene más libertad para vestir lo que guste.

Ahora que se desligó de la corona británica, la actriz está buscando un nuevo estilo pero sin despegarse de las tendencias actuales, por lo que sorprendió a sus seguidores usando un pantalón "paper bag" ideal para el otoño.

Meghan Markle da un toque ostentoso a su look con un reloj y pulsera Cartier de oro

El pantalón "paper bag" de cuero marrón de Meghan Markle perfecto para el otoño

El pantalón paper bag es un modelo de talle alto que se ajusta a la cintura gracias a una cinta, correa o cinturón que, al ceñirse, hacen que la tela en la parte superior tenga el mismo efecto arrugado que una bolsa de papel.

Durante una entrevista junto al príncipe Harry, Meghan Markle lució este tipo de pantalón para hacer alarde de su figura, presentando en cuero marrón. Lo combinó con una blusa en tono tierra de hombro semi descubierto y mangas largas. Estos tonos marrones son ideales para la temporada de otoño.

Si tú también quieres tener esa misma vibra de otoño que deja Meghan Markle con este atuendo, un pantalón tipo paper bag de color marrón puede armar todo el conjunto, no importa si es de cuero u otra textura. Puedes combinarlo con una prenda de color contrastante para que resalte aún más.

View this post on Instagram

I have accepted autumn! 🍂🍁🌾 I made this Thea pants from @stylearc a few weeks ago. I first saw the pattern on fab @birdy_sew_obsessed page. (Seriously, this is a girl you HAVE to follow. She is very very talented and I learn so much looking at her storys. ) . Anyway, this is coming to the @minervadotcom website later because of the fantastic twill fabric with a little stretch I used for my trousers is a gift I received in exchange for a review. This is a real secret pyjamas make! . More of this make later! I have to get the familys Saturday night candy now. . . . . #sewist #sewersgonnasew #sewcialist #isewlated #minervamaker #minervamakes #autumnsewing #handmadetrousers #handmadewardrobe #isew #paperbagpants #sysysy #hemsyddgarderob #hemsytt #jagsyrminaegnakläder #sömnadsinspo #visytokiga #visytokigaumeå #uåsyr #sömnad #ompelu #nähen #couture #coutureaddict #theapants #stylearc #stylearctheapant

A post shared by Malin Gousheh (@bygousheh) on

Te recomendamos en video

Relacionados