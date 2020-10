Kendall Jenner deslumbra con botas cowboy y minivestido nude

View this post on Instagram

In honor of #WorldSmileDay, @moon is partnering with @operationsmile to shine the light on some beautiful smile stories! Something as simple as smiling can elevate your mood or even brighten someone else's day 🙂 As I've spent more time learning and caring about my oral beauty routine with MOON, I've found the confidence to show off my smile more often. Your smile is important. What makes you want to shine yours? #moon_partner