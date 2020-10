Letizia es la reina políglota y habla hasta con sus manos

View this post on Instagram

{24 September 2020 • Thursday} : Queen Letizia, Honorary President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) and its Scientific Foundation, presided over the main act of the AECC on the occasion of World Cancer Research Day. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a brief speech, Her Majesty highlighted the importance of collaboration in research in different countries. "Sharing knowledge generously is no longer just an option, but a dire necessity," she said. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ During the event, the international collaborative research as a key in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer was highlighted. The impact of COVID-19 on cancer research has also been analyzed.