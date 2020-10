Meghan Markle con pantalón de cuero muestra que la elegancia y comodidad no están peleadas

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and duchess on the cover of the evening standard magazine !! Meghan and Harry helped the evening standard their new black history month campaign. In the Uk October marks black history months . . . The Sussex also joined Emily Sheffield who is the evening standard editor and Abbianca Makoni ad Lizzie Edmonds on a zoom chat. they discussion included on racial quality and to the and structural racism in Britain . . . For more Content on The Duke & Duchess of Sussex @allaboutsussexes .