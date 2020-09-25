Hija de Tom Cruise, Suri, pasea en Nueva York con un conjunto tie dye lila
A sus 14 años, Suri Cruise es todo un ícono de la moda juvenil. La hija de Katie Holmes y Tom Cruise siempre acapara las miradas con sus looks sencillos pero siempre creativos y encantadores.
Recientemente se unió a la moda del tie-dye al salir a pasear en las calles de Nueva York con sus amigos, usando un conjunto de playera y short teñidos en tono lila, con el que mostró su lado más cómodo al final del verano.
[2020 🌺 #020] 2020.07.15 – Suri out and about walking with her friends in New York
Tal parece que el lila es uno de sus colores favoritos, porque hace un par de días también fue vista tomando una merengada luciendo un sencillo vestido de este tono, que complementó con unos tenis blancos básicos.
[2020 🌺 #018] 2020.06.12- Suri and Katie out for a walk in Soho, NY
Aunque ya de regreso al colegio después de las vacaciones de verano, Suri Cruise se mostró mucho más casual junto a su mamá Katie, usando un pantalón de mezclilla negro, con un top y camisa blanca, lista para continuar con su ciclo académico.
2020.09.08 – Suri heads to school on the first day after summer break
Suri Cruise tiene una relación especial y única con su mamá, con quien frecuentemente sale a almorzar o a cenar en famosos restaurantes. Incluso han llegado a salir luciendo vestidos similares, cosa que les encanta.
🌺Suri and Katie out and about in New York City on July 23th, 2020. 🌺 Suri wears Odelia Dress Midnight by Ulla Johnson and Elaine gold sandals sandals by Ulla Johnson