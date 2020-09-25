Hija de Tom Cruise, Suri, pasea en Nueva York con un conjunto tie dye lila

View this post on Instagram

[2020 🌺 #020] 2020.07.15 – Suri out and about walking with her friends in New York #suri #suricruise #katieholmes #tomcruise #newyorkcity #fashion #celebrity #celebritykids #outfit #kyliejenner #news #stormiWebster #kendalljenner #kimkardashian #ladygaga #beyonce #northwest #justinbieber #taylorswift #famouskids #selenagomez #ChicagoWest #harperbeckham #angelinajolie #benaffleck #katyperry #followme #haileybieber #gigihadid