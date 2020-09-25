Kate Middleton lleva la maxifalda de cuadros ideal para llevar en otoño
Los vestidos y faldas largas son sus atuendos ideales para esta temporada.
La llegada de nuevas estaciones o temporadas del año son los momentos perfectos para jugar con nuestro estilo y refrescar nuestro look. El otoño está provocando que busquemos las piezas ideales para vestir y Kate Middleton lleva la maxifalda con estampado de cuadros perfecta.
La duquesa de Cambridge es uno de los referentes de moda más influyentes del momento.
No tiene un excelente estilo royal sino que viste atuendos que inspiran a chicas del mundo entero.
Aunque tiene un estilo muy elegante y clásico, muchos de sus outfits se caracterizan por la versatilidad que poseen.
No importa si es primavera, verano, otoño o invierno, Kate sabe cómo imponer su estilo y lucir imponente, femenina y hermosa.
Kate Middleton sabe cómo adaptar su estilo a cada temporada
Today, June 10, His Royal Highness is celebrated by His Royal Highness the Prince of Greece and Denmark, the grandson of King George I of Greece, the spouse of the reigning Kingdom of Great Britain and the Kingdom of the Commonwealth – Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 👑🇬🇧 Today, we congratulate you on this anniversary, perhaps the main jolly of the royal family and a devoted life partner.
En una imagen se puede ver a la esposa del príncipe William con un atuendo perfecto para la temporada otoño-invierno 2020.
En la imagen se puede ver cómo luce una maxifalda roja con estampados de cuadros, combinada con unas botas altas de color negro.
El estilo está completado con un suéter negro clásico de mangas tres cuartos y botones plateados.
Este atuendo va perfecto para esta temporada.
En los próximos meses predominarán tonos oscuros y cálidos como el rojo, naranja, terracota y negro.
Kate ha llevado varios atuendos con este mismo estilo con variaciones en las prendas.
Otro estilo de otoño que disfruta llevar es con los vestidos manga larga, de falda a los tobillos y estampados.
Today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital County General Hospital in Kings Lynn, Norfolk.