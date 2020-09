Prohibición en uso el pieles puede poner fin a una tradición en el cumpleaños de Isabel II

View this post on Instagram

A little throwback to when The Queen attended a dinner hosted by the Government of Canada at the Northlands AgriCom in Edmonton, Alberta in May 2005. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were on a nine-day Royal tour of Canada to mark the Centennial year of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The then Prime Minister of Canada, Paul Martin, and his wife Sheila greeted Her Majesty as she arrived for the dinner. The Queen wore a white evening gown by Angela Kelly and a white fur stole. For jewellery, The Queen wore Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik Tiara, the Dubai Looped Sapphire Demi-Parure (Necklace, Earrings & Bracelet) and the Diamond Evening Watch. Her Majesty also wore her Canadian insignia as sovereign of the Order of Canada and the Order of Military Merit. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh posed for a photograph with the Prime Minister and his wife, before Her Majesty addressed those present at the dinner. Here's a quote from her speech: "This country and Canadians everywhere have been a constant presence in my life and work, and I have so many vivid memories and a tremendous sense of pride in being part of the Canadian family. This is a relationship I have come to treasure and a country for which I have a deep and abiding affection".