De más alto al más bajo, un repaso por la altura de los royals británicos

View this post on Instagram

After spending a family vacation together, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were pictured looking happier and more in love than ever. #QueenElizabeth #PrincePhilip #Royals #Celebrity #Photos https://usdailyreport.com/2020/09/17/prince-philip-queen-elizabeth-marriage-revelations-cheating-balmoral-castle_n_7903.html