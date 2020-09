Beatriz de York cumple su sueño, su vestido de boda irá al Castillo de Windsor

View this post on Instagram

Additional images from Edoardo and Beatrice’s wedding have been shared. The photos were taken by Benjamin Wheeler on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor where the wedding reception was held. They were accompanied with a message from the Royal Families Twitter account: ‘Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day.’ Congratulations Edoardo and Beatrice. Their wedding looks like such a fairytale 😍🥂🎊