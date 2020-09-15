Kate Middleton muestra el vestido floreado más elegante y delicado para el otoño
La duquesa reapareció y opacó al príncipe William con su hermoso look.
Tras más de un mes desaparecida, Kate Middleton reapareció este martes 15 de septiembre al lado del príncipe William en un evento en el centro London Bridge Job para personas desempleadas y en una panadería.
Thanking communities, individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond to help others: Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited London Bridge and Whitechapel to hear about some of the challenges faced over the past six months. Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, London Bridge Job Centre has continued to provide face to face support to vulnerable customers. There, The Duke and Duchess spoke to customers, staff and employers on the difficulties involved in helping people find work during a global pandemic. At the London Muslim Centre @eastlondonmosque, volunteers have supported members of the community by helping to cook and deliver warm meals and medication to the most vulnerable – and gone above and beyond by providing befriending calls to the isolated, vulnerable and elderly and critical counselling, including supporting women affected by domestic violence. During a visit to East London’s famous @beigel_bake Brick Lane Bakery, The Duke and Duchess heard how this affected employees, as well as the ways in which the shop have helped their community through food donation and delivery.
La duquesa deslumbró con un hermoso y delicado vestido midi que ya le habíamos visto antes a través de videollamadas, pero esta vez lo pudimos apreciar por completo.
#NEW: Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited communities, businesses and individuals in London Bridge and Whitechapel to thank those who have gone above and beyond to help others during this extraordinary time. . . . . #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #princewilliam #londonbridge #whitechapel
Se trata de un vestido diseñado por la firma Beulah London con estampado floral en tono rojo, cuello camisero, y detalles en los puños con botones que tiene el precio de 730 dólares.
Este espectacular look lo completó con unos salones Ralph Lauren de 700 dólares y una mascarilla fashion con flores.
Su cabello lo llevó suelto con ondas dejando ver las ligeras capas que tiene en su melena, y luciendo elegante y hermosa.
🆕 The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge visited London Bridge and Whitechapel to hear about some of the challenges faced over the past six months due to Covid-19. Fabulous Catherine 🥀 #katemiddleton #kate #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #kensingtonpalace #london #thecambridges #royal #britishroyalfamily #cambridge #duchesskate #covid_19 #fashion #royalstyle #katemiddletonstyle
"Kate siempre tan elegante", "lo siento William pero tu esposa te opacó", "OMG que vestido tan bello", "amé su vestido lo necesito", "este es el vestido más hermoso que Kate ha llevado", y "elegante y divina como siempre", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
Además, mostró sus habilidades como cocinera junto a su esposo, mientras intentaba hacer bagels, cubriendo su vestido con un delantal rojo y luciendo igual de fashion.