La princesa Leonor regresó al colegio y ya se prepara para las asignaturas más difíciles

View this post on Instagram

#New First day of school for Infanta Sofia of Spain! Sofia and her sister, Princess Leonor, were accompanied by Queen Letizia (11th September)🎒 #spanishroyals #spanishroyalfamily #familiarealespañola #kingfelipe #reyfelipe #queenletizia #reinaletizia #princessleonor #princesaleonor #princesadeasturias #infantasofia #royalfamily #instaroyals #royalnews #instaroyals #backtoschool.