Jennifer Lopez muestra 5 peinados muy sencillos para restar años y lucir frescas

View this post on Instagram

Thanks for having me Macho. 💋 link in bio to subscribe! #REPOST @arod @barstoolbigcat and Jen got off to a bad first impression but I’m happy to say they’ve settled their differences! 😂 . Jen’s episode of #TheCorp drops at midnight! I can’t wait for you to hear it! . Thanks for coming on, Macha ❤️