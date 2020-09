Letizia de España aprovechó las vacaciones para retocar su rostro

View this post on Instagram

8th June 2020 King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain visited the CAR Sports Centre Letizia wore the “Gold Buttons” blazer and the “Gold Buttons Sailor” trousers, both by Carolina Herrera with the “Lula” tank top by Mango. She accessorized with the “Sardinia” espadrille wedges by Mint & Rose. In terms of jewelry we saw her wear the “Sterling Silver Signature” ring by Karen Hallam (114€, available for purchase). ——————————————— Do you like this outfit? 👍🏼 or 👎🏼? 📸 Royal Portraits Gallery