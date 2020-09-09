Kim, Khloé y Kourtney Kardashian posan con maxi faldas de seda y derrochan elegancia en verano
Una era llega a su fin: Keeping Up With The Kardashians cesará sus grabaciones después de 14 años de transmisión ininterrumpidos, marcando así el final del reality familiar más famoso del mundo.
Kim Kardashian anunció la noticia en su perfil de Instagram, donde se despidió de la serie con un comunicado y una foto de la primera temporada. "Con gran pesar hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de Keeping Up with the Kardashians", comenzó Kim en el comunicado.
"Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y numerosos programas derivados, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han visto durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad , las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos", agregó en agradecimiento al público.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Kim Kardashian reconoció que sin Keeping Up With The Kardashian no sería la artista que es hoy, y enfatizó el agradecimiento nuevamente a los fans, anunciando que la última temporada de la serie saldrá al aire en 2021.
Pero aunque esta etapa del reality se termina, el trabajo para las Kardashians nunca se detiene, ya que justamente Kim anunció el lanzamiento del segundo perfume junto a sus hermanas llamado Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé.
I’m so excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé!!! We are so grateful that our first Diamonds Collection was so well received and for this newest one, we collectively wanted the diamonds to be a bit more rich, sultry and sensual. Each of the jewel tone colors ruby, emerald & sapphire are unique to each sister and have a symbolic meaning that we really gravitated to and found inspiring. I’ve always loved the deep green color of an emerald stone and how it symbolizes love, prosperity and healing. My scent itself is musky and rich but still has those sweet white floral notes that I naturally always go to. I can’t wait for you guys to smell how amazing these new scents are! Shop the new #KKWDIAMONDS fragrances on Friday, 09.18 at 12PM PT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM
"Estamos muy agradecidas porque nuestra primera colección fue muy bien recibida y para esta nueva fragancia, quisimos que los diamantes fueran aún más ricos y sensuales", explicó Kim sobre las nuevas fragancias. Para promocionar este nuevo producto, las hermanas Kardashian posaron con sensuales atuendos de seda, compuestos por maxi faldas y tops cortos, derrochando elegancia y sensualidad.
I’m so excited to share the news about my newest collab with my sisters: @kkwfragrance Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé! Based on the amazing response from the first Diamonds collection, we couldn’t wait to work together again on a second iteration that was a bit sexier and more glamorous. The Ruby, Emerald and Sapphire stones each have a unique symbolic meaning to us. I’ve always personally loved the rich blue color of Sapphires and how they are thought to bring peace, wisdom and positivity. My fragrance is a gorgeous floral scent mixed with vanilla and sandalwood that makes me feel so beautiful and confident. Shop the new #KKWDIAMONDS II fragrances on Friday, 09.18 at 12PM PT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM