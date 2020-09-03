Así lucirá el elenco de "Selena: La Serie" en comparación con sus contrapartes reales

View this post on Instagram

1st generation Mexican American. A @packers fan cause he used to pick the apple orchards around Green Bay as boy/campesino. Exercising his 1st Amendment right to “flip the bird” because, at his age, he’s Fucking earned it. And to add to that right, he’s rocking his grandkids gift to him, that is a culturally specific readdress of the MAGA Hat. CHINGATUMAGA!!! #chingatumaga #firstamendment #mexicanamerican #fathersday