Así lucirá el elenco de "Selena: La Serie" en comparación con sus contrapartes reales
Diversos actores con raíces latinas se encargarán de dar vida a la familia Quintanilla.
A más de 20 años después del estreno de la película de Selena Quintanilla, su historia ahora será llevada a formato de serie gracias a Netflix, y ya conocemos al elenco principal que fue revelado por la cuenta de Instagram de la producción.
A finales de este año, "Selena: La Serie" se estrenará en el servicio de streaming y contará la historia del ascenso de Selena Quintanilla a la fama desde que era una niña con una gran voz en Texas hasta ser una cantante exitosa.
Pero Selena no lo hizo sola. El drama familiar contará con un elenco talentoso para representar a sus padres y sus hermanos, al igual que su esposo.
"Con esta serie, los espectadores finalmente obtendrán la historia completa de Selena, nuestra familia y el impacto que ha tenido en todas nuestras vidas", dijo Suzette, la hermana de Selena, quien junto con su hermano Abraham es productora ejecutiva.
Echa un vistazo al elenco de "Selena: La Serie" y mira las fotos de cómo se comparan con sus contrapartes reales
Christian Serratos / Selena Quintanilla
Selena tenía la costumbre de manchar su micrófono con labial, su hermana Suzette Quintanilla dijo que al terminar sus conciertos ella siempre lo limpiaba con un cepillo dental, la vimos usarlo en su último concierto pero ella no lo limpió esa vez asi que la família Quintanilla decidió dejarlo así y exhibirlo en el Museo. Esa mancha de labial tiene 25 años y aún esta en el micrófono, la podemos ver como si fuera reciente.
Ricardo Chavira / Abraham Quintanilla
#chingatumaga #firstamendment #mexicanamerican #fathersday
CHAPTER 4: 🗣IN THE ANGER OF A FATHER.🗣 By the time it was agreed, we were already preparing for the presentation in El Campo. Abraham decided to borrow the car from my friend Carlos, whose band would open our show that night, to be able to hurry to Houston, hoping that for some luckily the money was still there. Fortunately he found it. However, I remembered that that incident had made Abraham not be present at our presentation in El Campo – and probably had left him even more tired and irritable than usual, especially since he had no one to blame, since he was the only one to blame. When I got off the bus and met him on the street, I was discarding all the other possible reasons why Abraham might be calling to talk to me alone. None of those reasons seemed be the right one. Could it be that I had said or done something that dislike? Abraham was certainly furious. He started walking away from me, shoulders arched forward and fists clenched. Meanwhile, I was thinking, Oh Lord, I'm not going to do anything. I followed him to the back of the bus, where the generator made a loud pounding. Suddenly Abraham stopped so fast that I almost tripped over him. He turned quickly and pointed his finger at me. "Suzette just told me she got on the bus and saw them taken hand in hand, "he said. I don't know what will be between you, but whatever, it should stop right now. I was silent while Abraham kept yelling and pointing towards me with his finger, trying to intimidate me. -And something else! He finished, "if you mention a single word of this conversation with Selena, I will deny it and she will believe me. What reason had Suzette had to go tell him something? Until the day of today, I have no idea. -To Selena with love
Seidy López / Marcella Quintanilla
#chola #meditation #mousie #mividaloca
Gabriel Chavarría / A. B. Quintanilla
Noemí González / Suzette Quintanilla
love this pic I came across of my sister and I in Mexico. Guysss MY VEST! WT??? i'm confused as to WHYYYYY did i think this would be cool to wear 🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻♀️ This is definitely up there with the pics of my hair looking super teased to look likes a big BALL 🤣🤣! But know what ? I LOVE THIS PIC!! I CHERISH This PIC! This is LIFE for my soul right now. Just felt like sharing tonite and wanted to thank you for making today a special one . 💜💜
Jesse Posey / Chris Pérez
Jesse Posey will play Chris Perez, the eventual lead guitarist who develops a relationship with Selena but will have to learn that there's more to winning her heart and being accepted into the family.
