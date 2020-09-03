Estás viendo:

Así lucirá el elenco de "Selena: La Serie" en comparación con sus contrapartes reales

Diversos actores con raíces latinas se encargarán de dar vida a la familia Quintanilla.

Por Adriana González

A más de 20 años después del estreno de la película de Selena Quintanilla, su historia ahora será llevada a formato de serie gracias a Netflix, y ya conocemos al elenco principal que fue revelado por la cuenta de Instagram de la producción.

A finales de este año, "Selena: La Serie" se estrenará en el servicio de streaming y contará la historia del ascenso de Selena Quintanilla a la fama desde que era una niña con una gran voz en Texas hasta ser una cantante exitosa.

Pero Selena no lo hizo sola. El drama familiar contará con un elenco talentoso para representar a sus padres y sus hermanos, al igual que su esposo.

"Con esta serie, los espectadores finalmente obtendrán la historia completa de Selena, nuestra familia y el impacto que ha tenido en todas nuestras vidas", dijo Suzette, la hermana de Selena, quien junto con su hermano Abraham es productora ejecutiva.

Echa un vistazo al elenco de "Selena: La Serie" y mira las fotos de cómo se comparan con sus contrapartes reales

Christian Serratos / Selena Quintanilla

Ricardo Chavira / Abraham Quintanilla

Seidy López / Marcella Quintanilla

Gabriel Chavarría / A. B. Quintanilla

Noemí González / Suzette Quintanilla

 

Jesse Posey / Chris Pérez 

