El vestido blanco de la princesa Diana decorado con cristales que nunca pasará de moda

As August 31 marks the 23rd anniversary of #PrincessDiana’s tragic death, we’re celebrating the legacy the late royal left behind. From her trend-setting sense of style, to her philanthropic endeavors and travels around the world, Princess Di became the “People’s Princess” not only to the people of Britain, but to the entire world. One of her most important roles, however, was being Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother. Take a look back at Diana’s sweetest moments with her sons over the years at the link in our bio.⁣ ⁣ Photograph by @patrickdemarchelier for BAZAAR, November 1997.