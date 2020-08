Maluma y los excéntricos dientes de vampiro con los que triunfó en los MTV VMas

View this post on Instagram

For his first live performance of #Hawái at the 2020 #VMAs last night, @maluma wore a custom-made Balmain oversized, anise-green double-breasted silk suit and matching collarless shirt inspired by the spirit of the men’s #BALMAINRE21 collection. Designed in collaboration with the artist, the Miami-Vice inspired suit is set atop a pair of Balmain sneakers and will be highlighted in the upcoming Balmain show at #PFW. WATCH OUT! #BALMAINARMY #PapiJuancho #Maluma