El pantalón jumpsuit de Meghan Markle es perfecto para lucir más alta

Welcome to California! Meghan Markle is using her voice to speak out on the importance of voting, in conversation with feminist icon Gloria Steinem. The two women sat down for a chat for @makerswomen Meghan wore a pair of pinstripe pants by @aninebing with a classic white t-shirt and vegan leather @stellamccartney sandals and wide-brimmed 'serena' straw sunhat by @janessaleone 👒 #meghanmarkle