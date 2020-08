Tráiler de la cuarta temporada de The Crown revela fecha de estreno y muestra a Lady Di

View this post on Instagram

💥 The Dress – Princess Diana’s Iconic Wedding Dress is the highlight of “The Crown’s” Season 4 Trailer In the footage, a voiceover from The Queen, played by Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, says: "Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail." Also seen in the clip are shots of Diana as she faces the start of increased press attention and scrutiny before the teaser ends with a shot of the fabulously long trail on her wedding dress. The couple married in a 'fairytale' wedding in 1981, so expect lots of pomp and circumstance when the series returns. #TheCrownSeason4 #DianaForever