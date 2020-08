Así es el guapo hermano de Kate Middleton, próximo en dejar la soltería

View this post on Instagram

Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love ❤️ from their loyal pets during this difficult time? 🐾 I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who our keeping us calm and helping us carry on! . With this in mind today I’m launching The Paw Print Fund 🐾 in aid of animal welfare charities who support our nations animals & pets, be it helping to raise vital funds enabling these charities to continue with there amazing work and also support pet owners who have been affected by the pandemic and maybe struggling to look after their pets . Money raised will go directly to the RSPCA, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and The Dogs Trust. In time I hope we can support more charities. Together, we can help support pets and their owners, helping them stay in their homes and prevent rescue centres from being overwhelmed . Any amount would be amazing, making a huge difference and greatly received ❤️ Link is in my Bio or visit WWW.PAWPRINT.FUND