Meghan Markle muestra el escote que le va perfecto a las mujeres de más de 30 años
La celebridad reapareció en redes junto a su esposo, el príncipe Harry y enamoró con su look.
Meghan Markle es un icono de la moda, pues todo lo que lleva se convierte en tendencia, causando sensación, incluso aunque no muestre el outfit por completo.
Y es que desde que abandonó la realeza junto al príncipe Harry y su hijo Archie, y se mudaron a Estados Unidos, ya no la hemos visto en público como antes en público, pero sí a través de videollamadas, donde sigue causando sensación con sus looks.
#New On August 17th, Harry and Meghan joined a group of young leaders to discuss social media and the role of the online world as a force for good. Speaking from their new home in Santa Barbara on Monday, The Duke and Duchess thanked participants for the work they are doing to use digital media as a force for good.
Recientemente, la celebridad apareció en otra videollamada desde su nuevo hogar con su esposo para una reunión con líderes del Queen's Commonwealth Trust, donde trataron el tema del poder de las redes sociales.
Our Duke and Duchess, president and vice-president of the @queens_commonwealth_trust had a conversation about 'digital for good' and how young people are resetting the digital world for good, and driving mass positive change on a global scale. They were joined by @Brightonkaoma founder of Agents for Change in Zambia, @hunterj founder of @themancave_aus, Rosie Thomas co-founder of @projectrockit, and @veekativhu Study and Empowerment YouTuber and founder of 'Empowered by Vee'. The discussion was shared by Nicola Brentnall, Cheif Executive of the QCT.
Meghan Markle muestra el escote que favorece a las mujeres de 30 años
En esta aparición, Meghan mostró cuál es el escote que le va de maravilla a las mujeres de 30 años en adelante, y es uno de sus preferidos, pues es elegante y delicado.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan spoke with members of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust over video chat about building a better, kinder, and safer digital world. During the conversation, Meghan and Harry vocalized the importance of connection the Internet provides but also how that instant connectivity can lead to toxic environments where hate speech and online trolling thrive.
Se trata del escote recto con tirantes gruesos, que esta vez llevó en una blusa blanca con bordados en azul, pero que también ha llevado en vestidos.
Just some summer dress inspiration by Meghan over the past years although the photos are from longer ago, you see this looks this summer again which is your favourite? 1. at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April 2018 2. at the royal African Tour in September 2019 when attending a reception at the British High Commissioner's residence 3. on a trip to Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia in October 2018
Sin duda este escote favorece a las mujeres de 30 años o más, pues es elegante y sofisticado, y la celebridad ha demostrado que luce de maravilla.