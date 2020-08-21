Meghan Markle muestra el escote que le va perfecto a las mujeres de más de 30 años

View this post on Instagram

#New On August 17th, Harry and Meghan joined a group of young leaders to discuss social media and the role of the online world as a force for good. Speaking from their new home in Santa Barbara on Monday, The Duke and Duchess thanked participants for the work they are doing to use digital media as a force for good. 🌟