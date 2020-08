Las botas de combate dominan la tendencia más rebelde y Kylie Jenner nos enseña cómo llevarlas

View this post on Instagram

August 13: Kylie out in West Hollywood #KylieJenner wore @jacquemus La Robe Murano Shirt Dress (sold out), @skims Seamless Face Mask in Onyx ($8) a new pair of @bottegaveneta Stone Twisted Triangle Hoop Earrings ($760) @prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon Bag ($1,290) & @prada Ankle Pouch Combat Boots ($1,470) 🦖✨ Shop this look through the link in my bio. *Left images taken and credit to the perspective owners @themegaagency @therealspw*