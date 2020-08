Este es el comentario que hace Harry y siempre "enfada" a Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

This week, we were joined by young leaders from #TeamQCT and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, President and Vice-President of QCT, to explore how young people are resetting the digital world for good, and driving mass positive change on a global scale. The Duke and Duchess were joined by @Brightonkaoma, Co-founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia; @hunterj, founder of @themancave_aus in Australia; Rosie Thomas, Co-founder of @projectrockit in Australia; and @veekativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and founder of ‘Empowered by Vee.’ The discussion was chaired by Chief Executive of QCT, Nicola Brentnall. To watch the full discussion, just click the link in our bio 🌟 #TeamQCT . . . #queenscommonwealthtrust #inspiredaily #inspireyouth #youngleaders #changemakers #youngpeople #socialmedia #digitalworld #digitalforgood #socialforgood