Lo que no puede hacer la reina Isabel en sus vacaciones en Balmoral

Her Majesty was today met by Corporal Cruachan IV, Shetland pony and mascot of @theroyalregimentofscotland, as she arrived at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire. Soldiers from 5 SCOTS and Pipes and Drums from 4 SCOTS welcomed The Queen today and will continue to provide a Royal Guard throughout her time at the Castle this summer. Swipe ➡️ to see Her Majesty inspect the Guard of Honour this afternoon!