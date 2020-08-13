La princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía demuestran que las hermanas están para apoyarse con estos tiernos gestos

View this post on Instagram

Princess Leonor (14 years old) of Asturias and Infanta Sofía (13 years old) of Spain visit the Fray Junipero Serra birth house and museum in Petra, Palma de Mallorca, Spain 🏛 -August 10th 2020. . Leonor is such a very caring big sister 💞😍💗. . 📷 : Unknown.