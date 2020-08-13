La princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía demuestran que las hermanas están para apoyarse con estos tiernos gestos
Las hijas de los reyes de España son ejemplo de unión y hermandad.
La princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía han demostrado a lo largo de los años lo unidas que son y la complicidad que existe entre ellas.
La infanta Sofía reaparece en muletas tras sufrir accidente, y no pierde el glamour
La joven lució hermosa con un mono y alpargatas.
Desde pequeñas han estado muy compenetradas y se han apoyado en todo momento, incluso antes solían vestirse con los mismo looks en diferentes tonos, algo que es muy común entre hermanas.
Ahora que han crecido, la relación se ha vuelto más fuerte aun, y así lo demostraron en su reciente aparición en Petra, localidad de Mallorca.
Y es que la infanta Sofía de 13 años sufrió una terrible caída, por lo que debió recibir puntos de sutura, y apareció con muletas y vendas en la rodilla derecha.
View this post on Instagram
Princess Leonor (14 years old) of Asturias and Infanta Sofía (13 years old) of Spain visit the Fray Junipero Serra birth house and museum in Petra, Palma de Mallorca, Spain 🏛 -August 10th 2020. . Leonor is such a very caring big sister 💞😍💗. . 📷 : Unknown. . #royalfamily #KingFelipe #QueenLetizia #PrincessLeonor #InfantaSofia #spanish #Spain #spanishroyalfamily #sisters #girl #spanishgirl #sweet #cute #great #adorable #happy #lovely #beautiful #pretty #gorgeous #nice #cool #amazing #photooftheday #likeforlike #like4like #l4l #instadaily #instapic #cute #baby
Aunque se le dificultaba caminar, su hermana, la princesa Leonor de 14 años estuvo pendiente de ella, a su lado, y dándole su mano en todo momento para ayudarla a seguir adelante.
View this post on Instagram
Princess Leonor (14 years old) of Asturias and Infanta Sofía (13 years old) of Spain visit the Fray Junipero Serra birth house and museum in Petra, Palma de Mallorca, Spain 🏛 -August 10th 2020. . Sisterly love 💚🤍🥰. . 📷 : Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images [email protected] . #royalfamily #KingFelipe #QueenLetizia #PrincessLeonor #InfantaSofia #spanish #Spain #spanishroyalfamily #sisters #girl #spanishgirl #sweet #cute #great #adorable #happy #lovely #beautiful #pretty #gorgeous #nice #cool #amazing #photooftheday #likeforlike #like4like #l4l #instadaily #instapic #cute #baby
La infanta Sofia lleva el vestido camisero de Meghan Markle y muestra su estilo más maduro
La infanta Sofía ha transformado su estilo
En las imágenes que circulan en redes muestra el profundo amor que existe entre las hermanas, y la preocupación de Leonor por Sofía, sin desampararla ni un segundo, demostrando que las hermanas están para apoyarse en todo momento.
View this post on Instagram
الأختان 😍 علاقة محبة واحترام منذ الطفولة تركت كل شيء وانتبهت الى إصابة الأميرة صوفيا في ركبتها اليمنى!! وذلك إثر سقوطها، مما تطلب إجراء خمس غرز! ورغم ذلك، أصرت على القدوم، لأنها لم ترغب في تفويت زيارة المتحف مع عائلتها. شخصية قوية لا تتعذر بالأمراض👍أتمنى أن تكون بخير وأن تطيب قريبا.. وهذه الزيارة كانت لتسليط الضوء على الإنجازات المعمولة في المتحف. 1️⃣ ومن ناحية أخرى، هذه من أجمل ما شاهدته اليوم على الإنستغرام، وهل يوجد أجمل من رؤية أخت تساند أختها عندما تحتاجها! وهل كانت لتساندها إن لم تكن قد تربت على فعل ذلك منذ الطفولة؟! والصورة التي على اليمين عندما كانتا صغيرتين وفي لحظة مشابهة للصورة التي على اليسار! 😊 💡كل شيء يأتي بالتربية والتعويد! عوديهم على الحب ومساعدة الأخرين والسؤال عنهم ولا سيما الأقرباء منهم! وستحصدين ثمار ذلك 🤗 2️⃣ مرت عشر سنوات على نفس الستايل للأختين! 😍 3️⃣ وهما تمسكان يدي بعض منذ الطفولة، ولكن هل اللون الأخضر هو لون ليونور المفضل؟! 5️⃣ حضرت العائلة مناسبة أخرى اليوم، وأيضا بحضور المصابة القوية صوفيا، وذلك لزيارة مركز اجتماعي تعليمي يعمل على تعزيز النمو المتكامل للأطفال والشباب. نأتي للإطلالات: 🔴 الملكة ليتيزيا: الفستان الأحمر من أدولف دومينغويز. الأبيض من vintage Ibiza 🟢 الأميرة ليونور: الفستان الأخضر من مانجو. والأحمر المشجر من Sfera ⚪ الأميرة صوفيا: الفستان الأبيض من زارا. وبطبعة الكاروهات من Stradivarius ما رأيكم؟
"Que bello el amor entre Leonor y Sofía, mira cómo se preocupa por su hermana", "se ve que son unas hermanas muy unidas", "morí de amor con la princesa Leonor y su gesto con la infanta Sofía", y "así soy con mi hermana, nos peleamos pero la amo demasiado", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes ante la complicidad de las hijas del rey Felipe y la reina Letizia.
Además, la infanta Sofía también ha sido un gran apoyo para Leonor, y en cada evento público, donde la mayor de las hermanas ha tenido una participación importante, allí ha estado la infanta siendo su soporte.
View this post on Instagram
Los Reyes, la Princesa de Asturias y la Infanta Sofía, en Mallorca para visitar el Centro Socioeducativo Naüm. 📷📹 LOS DERECHOS DE AUTOR DE ESTA CUENTA, DE LAS IMÁGENES Y VIDEOS PUBLICADOS, SUS CREDITOS VAN DIRECTO A LOS LEGITIMOS DUEÑOS DE ELLOS. 📷📹 🇪🇦 Recordarles que ningún miembro de la familia Real española, tiene redes sociales oficiales en Instagram. Todas las cuentas que ven son fanpage o cuentas creadas por personas que seguimos a la familia Real. Como también existen cuentas que dicen ser oficiales y se hacen pasar por Sofía y Leonor y su majestades los reyes, ya sea para ganar más seguidores, para estafar o robar o usar sus nombres pero con fotos que no pertenecen a la familia Real. Así que no caigan en engaños, las únicas cuentas oficiales son: ▶️ Twitter: @CasaReal ▶️ YouTube: casarealtv ▶️ Sitio web: casareal.es ENGLISH🇺🇸 Remind them that no member of the Spanish Royal family has official social networks on Instagram. All the accounts they see are fanpage or accounts created by people who follow the Royal family. As there are also accounts that claim to be official and pose as Sofia and Leonor and their majesties the kings, either to gain more followers, to cheat or steal or use their names but with photos that do not belong to the Royal family. So don't be fooled, the only official accounts are: ▶ ️ Twitter: @CasaReal ▶ ️ YouTube: casarealtv ▶ ️ Website: casareal.es #infantasofia #infantadeespaña #sofiaborbon #princesaleonor #princesadeasturias #leonordeborbon #infantaleonor #hermanasborbon #familiaborbonyortiz #familiaroyal #borbones #familiarealespañola #monarquiaespañola #sualtezareal #casarealespañola #felipevi #reyfelipe #reinaletizia #españa #familiarealeuropea #reyjuancarlos #reinasofia #reinaemerita
Te recomendamos en video