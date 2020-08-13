Así de grande y guapo luce el hijo mayor de Christina Aguilera a sus 12 años
Christina Aguilera tiene dos hijos, y son sus más grandes tesoros.
Max Liron Bratman, el hijo mayor de Christina Aguilera y del músico Jordan Bratman acapara la atención en las redes sociales con lo grande y guapo que luce a sus 12 años.
Y es que el hijo de la famosa celebridad ha crecido mucho y se ha convertido en su mejor compañero de aventuras.
La cantante lo define como un joven tierno y cariñoso. "Tienes el corazón más grande y la naturaleza cariñosa, de lo cual estoy muy orgullosa de ver y escuchar a otras personas que experimentan estar cerca de ti, ¡porque esos son instintos naturales que no se pueden enseñar!", dijo Christina en su último cumpleaños.
Although you may have outgrown all the parties I’ve always loved throwing you since you were younger, I’ll never grow tired of celebrating the most incredible, amazing person you are…have become and continue to be. You have the biggest heart and caring nature, which I’m so proud of seeing and hearing from others who experience being around you – because those are rare, natural instincts that can’t be taught! You just have a special way of making the room light up, commanding attention & bringing new ideas and laughter to any conversation or situation you’re in. I love being your mom – thanks for constantly teaching ME new things in life and things about myself through knowing you, loving you and watching you grow. I can’t wait to experience all the adventures ahead for you and what exciting things life brings your way. I know whatever lies ahead, you will always dive head first in knowing yourself, navigating the path you want to be on and sharing the light you shine no matter where you go! .. Happy birthday!!!!!!🎈🙌 Love you so much Max. .. -Mom
Max es idéntico a su padre, Jordan Bratman, y es tan guapo como él, por lo que desde ya desata suspiros en las redes, y se convertirá en un gran hombre.
Además, el adolescente ama la naturaleza, por lo que cada que puede se escapa a acampar con su mamá y hermana, Summer.
"Se ve que se la llevan excelente", "que lindo está el hijo de Christina", "me encanta la complicidad que existe entre ellos", "tienen la relación madre e hijo más hermosa", "se ve que es su orgullo", y "que guapo y grande está Max", son algunos de los comentarios que se leen en su Instagram.