La infanta Sofía reaparece en muletas tras sufrir accidente, y no pierde el glamour

{10 August 2020 l Monday} : Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía visited the Fray Junípero Serra Museum in Petra, Mallorca, Spain. The museum opened in 1959 and highlights the achievements of the Franciscan friar Junípero Serra, who was born in Petra in 1713, beatified in 1988 by Pope John Paul II, and canonized by Pope Francis in 2015. He founded nine missions in Upper California which subsequently became important cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Infanta Sofía has been seen using a crutch, because she fell and injured her right knee which required five stitches.