Jason Momoa prepara una sorpresa para Lisa Bonet durante 14 años y demuestra que es el esposo perfecto

Aloha everyone, this is 14 years in the making. I wanted to surprise my wife with her first car she ever bought and bring it back to life and into our family, Mahalo to @bigkemdizel for bringing me to @divine1customs to meet Misha, I could not have done this without the love and support they put into this project. Link in BIO! full video on our YouTube Channel! Directed by @da_bray , this was Damien’s directing debut for our company @on_the_roam this last year and he put this all together to show the amount of love that went into this restoration. Thank you to everyone involved and the crew! @ppgrefinish As always big Mahalo to @colterwall for the music from Imaginary Appalachia, sleeping on the blacktop & Caroline. Please give the full video a watch on YouTube. link in bio & story. Aloha J @reddigitalcinema #1965mustang #firstcar #lisabonet #shotonred #leitzcine