El look playero de los mellizos de la princesa Chalene es lo más lindo que verás

View this post on Instagram

#New On Friday night, Princess Charlene of Monaco posted this cute new photo of her twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques (5 years old) on her Instagram account to wish everyone happy summer holidays😍💕☀ – July 31, 2020. . Adorable twins💙👫 . 📷: @hshprincesscharlene . #PrinceJacques #PrincessGabriella #PrincesseGabriella #monegasqueroyalfamily #monegasqueroyals #royals #royalchildren #twins #royaltwins