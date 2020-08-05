Los tres atuendos con los que la princesa Charlotte le rindió homenaje su abuela, Lady Di

View this post on Instagram

"Then we went off to Balmoral straight from the yatch. Everyone was there to welcome us. And then a realisation set in. My dreams were appalling at night. I dreamt of Camila the whole time. Everyone saw I was getting thinner and thinner and thinner. I was been sicker and sicker and sicker. Basically they thought I could adapt being Princess of Wales overnight. Obsessed by Camila. Totally. Didn't trust him. I thought every five minutes he was ringing her up, asking her how to handle his marriage, dadadada. And all the guests at Balmoral coming to stay just stared at me the whole time. And you know, treated me like glass. As far as I was concerned, I was Diana, and the only difference was people called me ma'am now, Your Royal Highness. They curtsied; that's the only difference. We stayed up there from August October. By October I was about to cut my wrists. I was in a very bad way. It rained and rained and rained. I came down early from Balmoral to seek treatment, not because I hated Balmoral but because I was in such a bad way. Couldn't sleep didn't eat. The whole world was collapsing around me" -Diana Princess of Wales