Estás viendo:

Los tres atuendos con los que la princesa Charlotte le rindió homenaje su abuela, Lady Di

Los tres atuendos con los que la princesa Charlotte le rindió homenaje su abuela, Lady Di

La pequeña tiene un gran parecido a su abuela.

Por Rosa Alejandra Silva

Con apenas 5 años, la princesa Charlotte ha cautivado a todos los súbditos de la realeza británica por la  auténtica personalidad y belleza que heredó de su abuela, la princesa Diana de Gales.

A medida que Charlotte ha crecido el parecido con Lady Di es más evidente y es que tiene los ojos, la sonrisa y cabello idénticos a los de la recordada princesa, esto se hace mucho más notorio cuando la pequeña se viste similar a como lo hacía la admirada princesa.

La hija de William y Kate Middleton ha lucido en varias ocasiones los atuendos inspirados en el estilo de su abuela, quien a más de dos décadas de su muerte sigue siendo una influencia en el mundo de la moda, especialmente con lo que respecta a  la realeza.

George y la princesa Charlotte aman estas dos actividades al aire libre

Los duques de Cambridge adoran estar con su mamá, Kate Middleton, cuando visita el jardín.

Estas son las ocasiones en las que Charlotte le rindió homenaje a la princesa Diana

Abrigo idéntico

Para el cumpleaños número 5 de Charlotte, la pequeña usó un abrigo idéntico a uno de los emblemáticos atuendos que llevó Diana en las primeras citas con el príncipe Carlos.

El atuendo es de cuadros  en blanco y negro y ambas lucieron muy parecidas en su estilo, pese a los años de diferencia.

View this post on Instagram

"Then we went off to Balmoral straight from the yatch. Everyone was there to welcome us. And then a realisation set in. My dreams were appalling at night. I dreamt of Camila the whole time. Everyone saw I was getting thinner and thinner and thinner. I was been sicker and sicker and sicker. Basically they thought I could adapt being Princess of Wales overnight. Obsessed by Camila. Totally. Didn't trust him. I thought every five minutes he was ringing her up, asking her how to handle his marriage, dadadada. And all the guests at Balmoral coming to stay just stared at me the whole time. And you know, treated me like glass. As far as I was concerned, I was Diana, and the only difference was people called me ma'am now, Your Royal Highness. They curtsied; that's the only difference. We stayed up there from August October. By October I was about to cut my wrists. I was in a very bad way. It rained and rained and rained. I came down early from Balmoral to seek treatment,  not because I hated Balmoral but because I was in such a bad way. Couldn't sleep didn't eat. The whole world was collapsing around me" -Diana Princess of Wales

A post shared by 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓓𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪 (@diana.princess.wales) on

Vestidos florales con cuello

Diana dejó una marca muy específica en la realeza y sigue estando presente en la generación más pequeña. La princesa de 5 años suele usar vestidos primaverales muy parecidos a los que su abuela llevaba.

Además, estos atuendos tienen un corte de cuello redondo, en ocasiones con volados, una característica particular de Lady Di.

Coloridos detalles

Si en algo innovo la fallecida princesa fue en los riesgos a la hora de agregar color a sus atuendos. Charlotte también ha usado tonos muy similares a los que llevó Diana y, en ocasione, podemos ver estampados casi idénticos.

View this post on Instagram

Impossible not to smile💛

A post shared by fanpage for Princess Charlotte (@hrhprincesscharlotte) on

Te mostramos en video:

 

Relacionados