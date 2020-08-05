Los tres atuendos con los que la princesa Charlotte le rindió homenaje su abuela, Lady Di
La pequeña tiene un gran parecido a su abuela.
Con apenas 5 años, la princesa Charlotte ha cautivado a todos los súbditos de la realeza británica por la auténtica personalidad y belleza que heredó de su abuela, la princesa Diana de Gales.
A medida que Charlotte ha crecido el parecido con Lady Di es más evidente y es que tiene los ojos, la sonrisa y cabello idénticos a los de la recordada princesa, esto se hace mucho más notorio cuando la pequeña se viste similar a como lo hacía la admirada princesa.
La hija de William y Kate Middleton ha lucido en varias ocasiones los atuendos inspirados en el estilo de su abuela, quien a más de dos décadas de su muerte sigue siendo una influencia en el mundo de la moda, especialmente con lo que respecta a la realeza.
Estas son las ocasiones en las que Charlotte le rindió homenaje a la princesa Diana
Abrigo idéntico
Para el cumpleaños número 5 de Charlotte, la pequeña usó un abrigo idéntico a uno de los emblemáticos atuendos que llevó Diana en las primeras citas con el príncipe Carlos.
El atuendo es de cuadros en blanco y negro y ambas lucieron muy parecidas en su estilo, pese a los años de diferencia.
Vestidos florales con cuello
Diana dejó una marca muy específica en la realeza y sigue estando presente en la generación más pequeña. La princesa de 5 años suele usar vestidos primaverales muy parecidos a los que su abuela llevaba.
Además, estos atuendos tienen un corte de cuello redondo, en ocasiones con volados, una característica particular de Lady Di.
Coloridos detalles
Si en algo innovo la fallecida princesa fue en los riesgos a la hora de agregar color a sus atuendos. Charlotte también ha usado tonos muy similares a los que llevó Diana y, en ocasione, podemos ver estampados casi idénticos.
