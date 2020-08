El drama de la realeza española con la salida del rey Juan Carlos

View this post on Instagram

The Spanish Crown. Viva el Rey ! Who would trust the Swiss!? #Repost @royaladdicted_new with @get_repost ・・・ #New The Spanish Royal Household announced that Former King Juan Carlos has left Spain, weeks after he was linked to an inquiry into alleged corruption. In a letter to his son, King Felipe VI, Juan Carlos wrote that he made the decision to leave “in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events of my private life are generating. “A year ago, I expressed my will and desire to stop performing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction to perform the best service to the Spanish people, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain. “A decision I make with sadness, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown”. King Felipe expressed “heartfelt respect and gratitude” for his father's decision to leave the country, according to a press release from the Royal Household. According to Portuguese press King Juan Carlos would already be in Estoril, Portugal. Queen Sofia will continue to reside in Spain at Zarzuela Palace. #spanishroyals #spanishroyalfamily #familiarealespañola #kingjuancarlos #reyjuancarlos #queensofia #reinasofia #kingfelipe #kingfelipevi #reyfelipe #reyfelipevi #queenletizia #reinaletizia #royalfamily #instaroyals #royalnews