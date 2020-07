La reina Letizia sigue apostando al reciclaje de ropa y lo vemos con este vestido floral

View this post on Instagram

🇪🇸 Spanish Royalty: TM's King Felipe VI & Queen Letizia of Spain 1. TM's King Felipe VI & Queen Letizia visited Bilbao yesterday. 2. Their first stop was a tour of the exhibition by the Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson. 3. TM's also met with business representatives of the Basque Country at the @museobilbao. They had an Open dialogue on the impact of the health crisis caused by COVID 19 on the Basque business fabric. 4. Then, King Felipe & Queen Letizia met in Vitoria-Gasteiz with the Board of Trustees of the San Prudencio Foundation. Followed by a visit to the space for musculoskeletal treatments within the space that the San Prudencio Foundation dedicates to occupational health. 5. Swipe to see pictures of TM's day. Pictures / © Casa de S.M. el Rey + other sources 📸 Information not mine