Los aretes de 5.700 pesos que Kate Middleton combinó con su casual look de verano
Combinó la sencillez con el lujo.
La realeza está trabajando a toda máquina en medio de la pandemia, luego de regresar a sus compromisos reales de forma presencial, Kate Middleton ha mostrado sus mejores looks de verano y, en su más reciente aparición demostró cómo combinar un sencillo vestido con lujosas joyas.
La duquesa está en una época en la que prefiere los estilos más relajados, en esta ocasión llevó un vestido abotonado con cintura ajustada, cuello doblado y manga ¾.
Kate Middleton mostró sus lujosas joyas
The Duchess of Cambridge wears a $105 new bracelet from Sezane and her €225 gold mini cupid hoop earrings from Daniella Draper to speak with emergency workers in the Gardens of Sandringham estate 🌲🍃🌲🍃🌲 . . #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridgestyle #katemiddletonstyle #royal #royals #britishroyalfamily #britishmonarchy #royalblogger #royalblog #royalfan #royalforum #catherineofcambridge #royallife #sezane #sandringham
Lo que más destacó del outfit de Kate fueron los accesorios que combinó.
Como suele llevar, llevó el anillo de compromiso que heredó de la princesa Diana al decidir casarse con el príncipe William.
La elección de accesorios adaptada a su estilo es de la firma Daniella Draper con unos aretes de 5.700 pesos, los cuales ya había lucido en otras ocasiones.
The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19. . . . . #royalfundation #duchessofcambridge #dukeofcambridge #covid_19
Además, usó un nuevo brazalete de más de 2.000 pesos, un valor bajo en comparación con algunas de las pieza que comúnmente elige para sus atuendos.
Además, usó unos zapatos sencillos con estilo tejido en colores tierra.
Kensington Palace revealed that the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has awarded £1.8 million in grants to support the frontline community and the nation's mental health, throught a bispoke fund which was set up in response to COVID-19. A total of ten charities will receive grants from the fund. The grants, made to ten leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support, build on the work that The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has already done in recent months to support those on the frontline of the pandemic in the UK, and the mental health sector. Working in partnership with NHS England, some of the funds will ensure individual grief trauma counseling will be offered to all frontline workers. More from Emily Nash in her Hello! story: “The bespoke fund will boost a range of projects, from ensuring all emergency workers have access to individual grief trauma from Hospice UK, to helping early years charity Best Beginnings support an extra 20,000 new mothers , thanks to a community mental health training project to reach pregnant women and new parents. It will also support teachers, children and parents in coping with mental health issues such as anxiety as schools re-open in September, by offering training and resources from Place2Be and The Anna Freud Centre.” There will also be funding directed toward building the capacity of the Heads Together partners as they work jointly on a campaign to directly address the nation’s mental health as the population adjusts to life after COVID-19. Earlier this week, William and Kate met with four representatives on the Sandringham estate from organisations benefiting from the grants, two mental health counsellors and two emergency responders. They heard about the incredible challenges they've been dealing with and their views on the months ahead.
Este atuendo lo usó para su encuentro en Sandringham junto a su esposo, donde anunciaron una donación de más de 1,2 millones de dólares a la organización benéfica Royal Fundation, que tiene el objetivo de contribuir en mejorar las situaciones que ha provocado la pandemia de coronavirus.
