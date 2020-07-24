La princesa Leonor lleva un vestido floreado con alpargatas, la combinación ideal para el verano

View this post on Instagram

{22 July 2020 l Wednesday} : King Felipe and Queen Letizia, accompanied by their daughters, the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía, travelled to Extremadura specifically in Mérida. Their Majesties are visiting the autonomous communities to support the recovery of economic, social and cultural activities after the lifting of lockdown due to COVID-19 and to thank and recognize in person the efforts made by the Spanish society to overcome the pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This was the first time Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía joined their parents on their visit to the autonomous communities. Tonight, they will be attending the opening of the 66th edition of the Mérida Classical Theater Festival. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Prior to attending the opening of the festival, Their Majesties and their daughters will be visiting the National Museum of Roman Art to view the exhibition “Artes Romae. Art and Crafts in Augusta Emérita.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 : The Royal Family arriving at the Parador de Mérida, where they will be staying the night. . . . . . . . . #SpanishRoyals #SpanishMonarchy #SpanishRoyalFamily #FamiliaRealEspañola #CasaReal #KingFelipeVI #QueenLetizia #PrincessLeonor #InfantaSofia #PrincessSofia #PrincessOfAsturias #ReyFelipeVI #ReinaLetizia #PrincesaLeonor #PrincesaDeAsturias #ReyesDeEspaña #KingOfSpain#QueenOfSpain #Monarchy #Royals #Royalty #Spain #España #Merida