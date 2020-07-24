La princesa Leonor lleva un vestido floreado con alpargatas, la combinación ideal para el verano
La joven encantó con este look fabuloso.
La princesa Leonor no deja de sorprender con sus looks, demostrando su transformación de niña a adolescente y su buen gusto por la moda.
Recientemente, la joven de 14 años deslumbró durante su viaje a Mérida con su hermana, la infanta Sofía, y sus padres, el rey Felipe y la reina Letizia, donde lució un hermoso vestido.
Durante la noche del Festival Internacional de Teatro clásico, la hija mayor de los reyes de España sorprendió con un vestido con estampado de flores manga larga, que combinó con unas alpargatas en tono rosa pálido.
Por supuesto llevaba mascarilla y su cabello suelto como siempre, con ondas, que la hizo lucir más hermosa que nunca.
Este es uno de los mejores looks que la princesa Leonor ha lucido, pues es poco común verla con colores llamativos y alegres como en esta oportunidad.
La infanta Sofía también llevó un vestido de la lujosa marca Zara, que ya le habíamos visto hace unas semanas en la noche de teatro en Madrid.
Se trata de un vestido babydoll blanco con mangas, perfecto para un look informal, pero muy fashion, y lo combinó con unas pretty ballerinas doradas.
