La princesa Leonor copia la moda ‘polka dots’ de Letizia

View this post on Instagram

#New King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain and their two daughters Princess Leonor (14 years old) and Infanta Sofía (13 years old) held a videoconference with the winners of the Princess of Girona Foundation 2020 Awards at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid last Friday😍💗👑 – June 26, 2020. . Gorgeous Leonor😊💖👧 . #PrincessLeonor #PrincesaLeonor #PrincessofAsturias #PrincesadeAsturias #spanishroyalfamily #spanishroyals #royals #royalchildren