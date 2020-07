Kate Middleton muestra su lado más coqueto con el vestido ideal para acentuar la cintura

View this post on Instagram

👶🏽👣🧸🧮The Duchess of Cambridge has contributed to the creation of @bbctinyhappypeople which goes live today! This new BBC, five-year, Education Initiative will provide a range of free online tools to help babies, toddlers, new and soon-to-be parents develop language and communication skills. The Duchess met families involved with the project to hear about their experiences of parenting and how the @bbctinyhappypeople resources have helped them. The aim of the project is to get young children talking. Ensuring a child develops their communication skills at an early age, helps to better prepare them for school. Studies show poor literacy can impact a child’s future development in terms of job prospects and life expectancy. Discover all of the digital resources on offer through the link in the comments ⬇️