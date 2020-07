Así es como Kate Middleton ha roto el protocolo real y ha transformado la realeza

View this post on Instagram

Catherine visited @EvelinaLondon today to learn more about the creative arts workshops that are delivered there by @NPGLondon ’s Hospital Programme. She is Patron of both Evelina London and the National Portrait Gallery. @NPGLondon works closely with @EvelinaLondon to bring workshops and artists into the hospital, helping to support the health, wellbeing and happiness of the children who receive care there. We can't deny that Catheirne is in her element whenever she is around children ❤