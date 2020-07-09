La reina Letizia tiene los pantalones culottes perfectos para estilizar la figura y lucir elegantes

View this post on Instagram

{8 July 2020 l Wednesday} : King Felipe and Queen Letizia travelled to Aragón, specifically the City of Jaca. Their Majesties are visiting the autonomous communities to support the recovery of economic, social and cultural activities after the lifting of lockdown due to COVID-19 and to thank and recognize in person the efforts made by the Spanish society to overcome the pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited the Monastery of San Juan de la Peña, the pantheon in which the remains of the first monarchs of Aragon rest. Their Majesties inaugurated a new exhibition space dedicated to the 10th Count of Aranda, Pedro Pablo Abarca de Bolea, one of the most influential Aragonese figures in the political history of Spain and who served four kings: Felipe V, Fernando VI, Carlos III y Carlos IV. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the City of Jaca, Their Majesties toured its streets and the most emblematic areas of the city, receiving the warm welcome of the Jacetanos who gathered on their way to the Cathedral of San Pedro. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After visiting the Cathedral, King Felipe and Queen Letizia held a working meeting with representatives of the Aragón tourism sector at the Jaca Ice Pavilion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ Queen Letizia’s Outfit of the Day : 👗 : Top – Massimo Dutti Trousers – Emporio Armani 👠 : Castañer 💎 : Earrings – Unknown 💍 – Karen Hallam . . . . . . . . #SpanishRoyals #SpanishMonarchy #SpanishRoyalFamily #FamiliaRealEspañola #CasaReal #KingFelipeVI #QueenLetizia #ReyFelipeVI #ReinaLetizia #FelipeVI #KingOfSpain #QueenOfSpain #FelipeDeBorbon #LetiziaOrtiz #ReyesDeEspaña #Royals #Royalty #Spain #España #Aragon #Jaca #Huesca ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #OOTD #Style #Moda #Fashion #Stylish #FashionInspiration #MassimoDutti #Castañer