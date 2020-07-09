La reina Letizia tiene los pantalones culottes perfectos para estilizar la figura y lucir elegantes
La reina los combinó con unas elegantes alpargatas, luciendo elegante y hermosa.
La reina Letizia sigue deslumbrando en cada aparición que hace junto a su esposo, el rey Felipe, con sus increíbles looks, con los que además está imponiendo tendencias.
Letizia ha demostrado ser una reina muy moderna y con un gran estilo.
{8 July 2020 l Wednesday} : King Felipe and Queen Letizia travelled to Aragón, specifically the City of Jaca. Their Majesties are visiting the autonomous communities to support the recovery of economic, social and cultural activities after the lifting of lockdown due to COVID-19 and to thank and recognize in person the efforts made by the Spanish society to overcome the pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited the Monastery of San Juan de la Peña, the pantheon in which the remains of the first monarchs of Aragon rest. Their Majesties inaugurated a new exhibition space dedicated to the 10th Count of Aranda, Pedro Pablo Abarca de Bolea, one of the most influential Aragonese figures in the political history of Spain and who served four kings: Felipe V, Fernando VI, Carlos III y Carlos IV. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the City of Jaca, Their Majesties toured its streets and the most emblematic areas of the city, receiving the warm welcome of the Jacetanos who gathered on their way to the Cathedral of San Pedro. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After visiting the Cathedral, King Felipe and Queen Letizia held a working meeting with representatives of the Aragón tourism sector at the Jaca Ice Pavilion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ Queen Letizia’s Outfit of the Day : 👗 : Top – Massimo Dutti Trousers – Emporio Armani 👠 : Castañer 💎 : Earrings – Unknown 💍 – Karen Hallam . . . . . . . . #SpanishRoyals #SpanishMonarchy #SpanishRoyalFamily #FamiliaRealEspañola #CasaReal #KingFelipeVI #QueenLetizia #ReyFelipeVI #ReinaLetizia #FelipeVI #KingOfSpain #QueenOfSpain #FelipeDeBorbon #LetiziaOrtiz #ReyesDeEspaña #Royals #Royalty #Spain #España #Aragon #Jaca #Huesca ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #OOTD #Style #Moda #Fashion #Stylish #FashionInspiration #MassimoDutti #Castañer
Este miércoles, los reyes llegaron a Huesca, una ciudad de España, donde la monarca lució más elegante que nunca y dejó de lado los vestidos para llevar un pantalón culotte.
La reina llevó los culottes de Armani en tono negro que son sus favoritos, y que ya ha usado en otras ocasiones pero que se imponen de nuevo en la tendencia del 2020, pues son perfectos para estilizar la figura y ocultar los rollitos.
Los combinó con un jersey por dentro con mangas abullonadas y cortas en tono blanco de Massimo Dutti que es perfecto para un look elegante, y unas alpargatas en tono negro, que es el calzado perfecto para el verano.
Las alpargatas se han convertido en tendencia para este año pues no solo la reina Letizia las ha llevado, Kate Middleton también las ha usado en sus looks, demostrando que sirven tanto para un outfit casual como para uno elegante, y además son muy cómodas.
La reina también ha llevado las alpargatas en tono beige, con una falda midi y una blusa, en un look casual y fresco, perfecto para el verano.
