Kourtney Kardashian confesó que dejó 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' por ser un "ambiente tóxico"
La empresaria dijo que llegó a su "punto de quiebre" y no pudo seguir grabando más.
Kourtney Kardashian se siente mucho más libre al haber abandonando el "ambiente tóxico" del reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
En una entrevista con Vogue, reveló que su tiempo en el reality era un desafío, dada la falta de límites y sus crecientes dudas sobre compartir su vida privada con el mundo.
In pursuit of a happier life free from anxiety, cover star Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she decided to take a break, leave the show that catapulted her to fame, and focus on her children. "Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard," she says exclusively to #VogueArabia in the Inner Force issue. "People have this misconception that I don't want to work, which isn't true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy".
Al final de la temporada 17 de Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney dijo que había llegado a su "punto de quiebre" y no estaba feliz. "Lo que estoy diciendo es que estoy llegando al punto en que no soy feliz. Todos tienen su punto de quiebre", dijo la Kardashian. "Necesito un descanso y ya no quiero filmar más".
Durante la entrevista con Vogue, Kourtney compartió por qué había abandonado el reality show, llamándolo un "ambiente tóxico".
"He estado filmando el show sin parar durante 14 años … Me sentía incumplida y se convirtió en un ambiente tóxico como para que yo continuara ocupando la mayor parte de mi vida", explicó la Kardashian.
"He estado filmando el show sin parar durante 14 años … Me sentía incumplida y se convirtió en un ambiente tóxico como para que yo continuara ocupando la mayor parte de mi vida", explicó la Kardashian.
"La privacidad es algo que he venido a valorar y encontrar el equilibrio entre los momentos privados y estar en un programa de realidad es difícil. La gente tiene este concepto erróneo que no quiero trabajar, lo que no es cierto. Estoy siguiendo mi felicidad y pongo mi energía en lo que me hace feliz" explicó.
La fundadora de Poosh decidió que era mejor superar Keeping Up With The Kardashians y centrarse en su familia y su negocio. Refiriéndose a su familia, comentó: "por lo general, tomo un día del fin de semana cuando no tenemos planes, pasamos el rato en la casa en pijama. Me gusta no tener un horario ese día".