Kourtney Kardashian confesó que dejó 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' por ser un "ambiente tóxico"

In pursuit of a happier life free from anxiety, cover star Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she decided to take a break, leave the show that catapulted her to fame, and focus on her children. "Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard," she says exclusively to Vogue Arabia in the Inner Force issue. "People have this misconception that I don't want to work, which isn't true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy". في إطار سعيها نحو الاستمتاع بحياة سعيدة وخالية من القلق، تكشف كورتني كارداشيان، نجمة غلاف عددنا الجديد، كيف قررت أخذ قسط من الراحة والرحيل عن المسلسل الذي رسخ لشهرتها، من أجل التركيز على أطفالها. وفي حوارها الحصري مع ڤوغ_العربية والمنشور على صفحات العدد الذي يحمل عنوان "القوة الداخلية"، تؤكد: "أصبحت أقدّر الخصوصية، ووجدت أن تحقيق التوازن بين أوقاتي الخاصة وبين المشاركة في برنامج للواقع أمرٌ يصعب تنفيذه. ويسود بين الناس اعتقاد خاطئ بأنني لا أريد العمل، وهذا ليس صحيحاً. فأنا أسعى في سبيل سعادتي وأبذل طاقتي فيما يسعدني".