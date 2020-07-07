Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry reaparecen juntos desde su hogar más felices que nunca
La pareja está muy feliz en su nueva vida lejos de la realeza.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry reaparecieron desde su hogar en Los Ángeles durante una videollamada.
Sale a la luz imagen de Meghan Markle practicando yoga en leggins y crop top
La esposa del príncipe Harry aprendió esta disciplina desde pequeña.
La pareja participó en una conversación sobre el racismo con algunos representantes de la organización benéfica The Queen Commonwealth Trust, donde Harry es el presidente y Meghan la vicepresidenta.
Ambos estaban sentados uno al lado del otro en el estudio de su lujosa mansión, que tienen destinado para este tipo de videollamadas que han estado realizando durante la pandemia, y lucían felices y sonrientes.
Hablaron sobre equidad, justicia e igualdad de derechos, en una charla con jóvenes, con quienes el príncipe habló sobre la importancia que tienen en el presente y futuro.
"Ustedes son la próxima generación de liderazgo que este mundo necesita tan desesperadamente a medida que pasa por este proceso de curación", dijo el hijo menor de la princesa Diana.
View this post on Instagram
١ يوليو انضم دوق ودوقة ساسكس ، رئيس ونائب رئيس صندوق [كوينز كومنولث ترست] ، إلى القادة الشباب من شبكة المنظمة لإجراء محادثة حول الإنصاف والعدالة والحقوق المتساوية كجزء من سلسلة مستمرة من المناقشات التي يقودها الشباب. ——————————————— "التأمل الذاتي هو الاعتراف بأي أخطاء ارتكبناها جميعًا ، ننظر إلى الكومنولث وأعلم أن الجزء من المحادثة الذي سنستكشفه لاحقًا هو النظر في تاريخ ذلك ، ولكن إذا بدأت في هذا المستوى الدقيق عليك أيضًا أن تنظر إلى مستوى أكثر صغرًا مع كل منا على حدة ما قمنا به في ماضينا."— ميغان "عندما يتعلق الأمر بالعنصرية النظامية للمؤسسات فهي موجودة وتبقى هناك لأن شخصًا ما في مكان ما يستفيد منها. لا يمكننا أن ننكر أو نتجاهل حقيقة أننا جميعاً نشأنا وتعلمنا لرؤية العالم المختلف ولكن بمجرد أن تدرك أن هناك مثل هذا ن هناك انحياز فأنت بحاجة إلى الاعتراف به ولكن بعد ذلك تحتاج إلى القيام بالعمل من أجل أن تكون قادر على أن تصبح أكثر وعياً حتى يتمكنوا من ذلك. إنه بالضبط ما تقوله ".—هاري "إنها ليست فقط في اللحظات الكبيرة ، إنها في اللحظات الهادئة حيث تكمن العنصرية والتحيز اللاواعي وتزدهر. وهذا يجعل الأمر محيرًا بالنسبة لكثير من الناس لفهم الدور الذي يلعبونه في ذلك ، بشكل سلبي ونشط .”—ميغان عن كيف يمكن أن يظهر التحيز اللاواعي بطرق مختلفة ومعقدة "لذلك في أي وقت عندما تنظر عبر الكومنولث ، لا توجد طريقة يمكننا المضي قدمًا فيها ما لم نعترف بالماضي وأعتقد أن الكثير من الناس قاموا بعمل مذهل ورائع للاعتراف بالماضي ومحاولة تصحيح تلك الأخطاء ولكن أعتقد أننا جميعًا نعترف هنا لا يزال هناك الكثير للقيام به ، لن يكون الأمر سهلاً وفي بعض الحالات لن يكون الأمر مريحًا لأنه يجب القيام به لأن خمن ماذا؟ لان الجميع يستفيد لذا أعتقد أن هناك الكثير مما يجب علينا أن نعترف به معًا ولكني أرى الأمل والتفاؤل في حقيقة أننا لا نستطيع القيام بذلك إلا معًا. " — هاري "يجب علينا في هذه اللحظة من الزمن أن نقول أننا سنكون غير مرتاحين الآن لأنه فقط من خلال دفع هذا الانزعاج نصل إلى الجانب الآخر من هذا ونجد المكان حيث يرفع المد العالي كل السفن بشكل مساوي حيث لا يوضع أي شخص في الخلف ، فهو يضعنا جميعًا على بشكل متساوي ، وهو حق أساسي من حقوق الإنسان وهذا ما نتحدث عنه هنا ".— ميغان عشان ماكفى الوقت اترجم فمقطع فجمعت أقوالهم خلال المكالمة. 💗
Meghan por su parte aseguró que fue una charla "energizante e inspiradora", y compartió la esperanza de un futuro mejor, construido por estos jóvenes.
Meghan Markle impone tendencias con estos tenis ecológicos de menos de 200 dólares
Meghan llevó estos tenis en el 2018 y han vuelto a ser tendencia
A finales de junio la pareja realizó una noble labor con una organización benéfica en Los Ángeles, demostrando una vez más su gran corazón.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
La pareja acudió al Homeboy Industries, una ONG que se dedica a mejorar la vida de jóvenes con “pasados delictivos” y ayudaron a preparar la comida.