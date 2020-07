El rodillo de jade es el secreto de Meghan Markle para lucir una piel tersa

View this post on Instagram

#39MeghanMemories 🌺 | Back in the spring of 2016, Ms. Meghan Markle, (now The Duchess of Sussex) partnered with Canadian retailer Reitmans and even modeled for the Quebec-based fashion brand. In partnership with Reitmans, the Meghan Markle Collection included four unique dress styles that each reflected an aspect of Meghan’s life. All at the collection of dresses were at very accessible price points — under $100! Meghan told to Melissa Greer (From Best Health Magazine) during her interview: “I’m really excited. It’s the first time I’ve ever designed and we’re launching with a dress collection of four signature, staple dresses. I’ve been involved in every facet of [the design process], so it’s really personal.” . On working with Reitmans, Meghan said: “It’s such an honour to be working with Reitmans. I mean for a 90-year-old, family-owned company to trust me with that feels really exciting. It’s also much closer to how I would shop and dress in real life by pairing high and low pieces. Often, women come up to me and say ‘Oh, I love that skirt you were wearing on that episode last week. Who was it by?’ And then you see this crestfallen look on their face when I tell them it’s a $5,000 Tom Ford skirt. Who in the world is going to buy that? To be able to work with a brand [like Reitmans] where you can have pieces that feel just as styled and chic ‘ It just feels really cool to be a part of that.” .