Estás viendo:

Revelan fotos de Meghan Markle en su lujosa cocina preparando su batido favorito

Revelan fotos de Meghan Markle en su lujosa cocina preparando su batido favorito

Son imágenes tomadas en su época de actriz, antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry.

Por Roxana Peña

Meghan Markle ama cocinar, por eso la cocina es uno de los lugares donde pasa más tiempo preparando su comida y la de su familia.

Recientemente unas imágenes que circulan en redes muestran a la famosa celebridad en la cocina con una amiga en su época de actriz, mucho antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry.

En las fotos se ve a Meghan feliz en su lujosa cocina con enormes lámparas y gabinetes en tono gris, además de una espectacular mesa de cocina en el mismo tono, preparando su delicioso batido.

Meghan preparaba su smoothie preferido de canela, semillas de chía y leche de almendra, con el que ha mantenido su figura por años y además es muy nutritivo.

Lo preparaba en su lujosa batidora transparente con tonos negros, y además se pueden ver algunas tablas de madera, que hacen de la cocina un lugar armonioso.

"Que bella se ve Meghan", "se nota que le gusta mucho la cocina", "me encanta verla tan feliz en lo que le gusta", "debe ser muy buena chef", "es la mejor cocinera", "amo su cocina tan lujosa", y "que cocina tan divina", son algunos de los comentarios.

Te recomendamos en video

Relacionados