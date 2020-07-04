Revelan fotos de Meghan Markle en su lujosa cocina preparando su batido favorito
Son imágenes tomadas en su época de actriz, antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry.
Meghan Markle ama cocinar, por eso la cocina es uno de los lugares donde pasa más tiempo preparando su comida y la de su familia.
Recientemente unas imágenes que circulan en redes muestran a la famosa celebridad en la cocina con una amiga en su época de actriz, mucho antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry.
View this post on Instagram
Q: WHAT IS YOUR ULTIMATE FOOD DAY? WITH WHOM? Meghan: Breakfast of blueberry johnnycakes with extra crispy bacon and maple syrup, lunch of fish tacos and albarino cooked in my backyard on my ceramic grill (the big green egg), dinner would be a beautiful rib eye and sautéed broccoli rabe (or a bowl of cavatelli pasta) and glass of Tig, of course. And the “whom” knows who they are. Meghan Markle for @eyeswoon
En las fotos se ve a Meghan feliz en su lujosa cocina con enormes lámparas y gabinetes en tono gris, además de una espectacular mesa de cocina en el mismo tono, preparando su delicioso batido.
View this post on Instagram
Q: SOMETHING YOU EMBARRASSINGLY AND SECRETLY STILL LOVE TO EAT? Meghan: I love a french fry, but there’s no shame in that. But you know what I do really happen to lovvvvve is that boxed macaroni and cheese. I now buy the Annie’s organic one if I’m craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal. I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them. I’m also not averse to eating tater tots. With ketchup and sriracha. Meghan Markle for @eyeswoon
Meghan preparaba su smoothie preferido de canela, semillas de chía y leche de almendra, con el que ha mantenido su figura por años y además es muy nutritivo.
Lo preparaba en su lujosa batidora transparente con tonos negros, y además se pueden ver algunas tablas de madera, que hacen de la cocina un lugar armonioso.
View this post on Instagram
Q: HOW HAS GROWING UP IN CALIFORNIA INFLUENCED HOW YOU EAT? Meghan: Fresh, fresh fresh. We are so spoiled with our produce there, and my love of simple ingredients prepped well is completely linked to that. And the diet tends to be healthier as well – acai bowls, green juices, chopped salads, perfect sushi, grilled fish tacos….those are all things that make me think of home. Meghan Markle for @eyeswoon
"Que bella se ve Meghan", "se nota que le gusta mucho la cocina", "me encanta verla tan feliz en lo que le gusta", "debe ser muy buena chef", "es la mejor cocinera", "amo su cocina tan lujosa", y "que cocina tan divina", son algunos de los comentarios.