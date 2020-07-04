Revelan fotos de Meghan Markle en su lujosa cocina preparando su batido favorito

View this post on Instagram

Q: WHAT IS YOUR ULTIMATE FOOD DAY? WITH WHOM? Meghan: Breakfast of blueberry johnnycakes with extra crispy bacon and maple syrup, lunch of fish tacos and albarino cooked in my backyard on my ceramic grill (the big green egg), dinner would be a beautiful rib eye and sautéed broccoli rabe (or a bowl of cavatelli pasta) and glass of Tig, of course. And the “whom” knows who they are. Meghan Markle for @eyeswoon