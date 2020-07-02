Jennifer Lopez muestra un vestido de rayas con hombros descubiertos muy coqueto para el verano
En su cotidianidad, Jennifer Lopez es amante de los conjuntos deportivos. Siempre es vista en la calle llegando o saliendo del gimnasio luciendo pants con tops y sudaderas, mostrando un look bastante cómodo. Tal cual el que mostró hace un par de días junto a su novio Alex Rodríguez, mientras grababan un reto de baile en Tik Tok que causó gracia en todo el público.
Una sencilla Jennifer Lopez deslumbró con esta selfie usando un conjunto deportivo
El atuendo de la cantante dejó ver su cuerpo definido y mostró que aún en cuarentena sigue en forma.
Jennifer Lopez y el look de verano que puedes usar
Aunque si necesitas un vestido sencillo pero hermoso para esta temporada, la diva del Bronx lo tiene. Se trata de un vestido de rayas blancas y negras horizontales, marca Milly, de mangas largas y hombros descubiertos, que te dará mucha elegancia y comodidad al mismo tiempo. Además, es una prenda muy versátil ya que así como lo lleva J.Lo con tacones en un estadio de béisbol, también lo puedes usar con tenis blancas o sandalias planas.
Otra opción súper coqueta y en tono blanco, es este mini vestido que usó en su casa durante la cuarentena, mientras se divertía un rato en el trampolín. Era un modelo sin mangas, ajustado en la parte superior y abombado en la parte inferior, dándole al vestido un aire de princesa.
El blanco es uno de los colores favoritos de Jennifer Lopez ya que siempre luce genial en cualquier ocasión y es súper combinable al momento de vestir. Y el verano precisamente lo comenzó con un traje de baño enterizo marca Guess con el que se vio espectacular.